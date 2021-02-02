Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Business

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO

A portrait of Jeff Bezos.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will relinquish that role and become the company’s executive chairman, the company said.
(Wesley Mann / PBS)
By Joseph Pisani
Associated Press
NEW YORK — 

Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos was stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.

Amazon said he would be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business. Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman.

Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.

Joseph Pisani

