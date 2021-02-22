Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested in Virginia on U.S. drug charges

Emma Coronel Aispuro, center, wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
FILE - In this July 17, 2019 file photo, Emma Coronel Aispuro, center, wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, arrives for his sentencing at Brooklyn federal court, in New York. According to the United States Department of Justice, Coronel has been arrested on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, under drug trafficking charges.
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
)
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin and escape artist Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested Monday at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges , the Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

Aispuro is accused of helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 and was also “engaged in planning yet another prison escape” before Guzman was extradited to the U.S. in January 2017, the Justice Department said.

Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars in 2019. His Sinaloa cartel was responsible for smuggling mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign, prosecutors said in recent court papers. They also said his “army” was under orders to kidnap, torture and murder anyone who got in his way.

Aispuro is also accused of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the U.S.

This is a breaking news story that will update with more details.

