Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine offers safe, effective COVID-19 protection, FDA says

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, setting the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that, overall, the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. The agency also said Johnson & Johnson’s shot — one that could help speed the vaccination campaign by requiring just one dose instead of two — is safe to use.

That’s just one step in the FDA’s evaluation of a third vaccine option for the U.S. On Friday, the agency’s independent advisors will debate whether the evidence is strong enough to recommend the long-anticipated shot. Armed with that advice, the FDA is expected to make a final decision within days.

The vaccination drive has been slower than hoped, hampered by logistical issues and weather delays even as the country mourns more than 500,000 coronavirus-related deaths. So far, about 44.5 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine made by Pfizer or Moderna, and nearly 20 million have received the second dose required for full protection.

Johnson & Johnson tested its single-dose option in 44,000 people in the U.S., Latin America and South Africa. Because different variants of the coronavirus are circulating in different countries, researchers analyzed the results geographically. Johnson & Johnson previously announced that the vaccine worked better in the U.S. — 72% effective against moderate to severe COVID-19, compared with 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa.

Still, in every country it was highly effective against the most serious symptoms, and early study results showed no hospitalizations or deaths starting 28 days after vaccination.

While the overall effectiveness numbers may suggest the Johnson & Johnson candidate isn’t quite as strong as its two-dose competitors, all of the world’s COVID-19 vaccines have been tested differently, making comparisons nearly impossible. While it wouldn’t be surprising if one dose turns out to be a little weaker than two doses, policymakers will decide if that’s an acceptable trade-off to get more people vaccinated faster.

Johnson & Johnson was on track to become the world’s first one-dose option until earlier this month, when Mexico announced that it would use a one-dose version from China’s CanSino. That vaccine is made with similar technology as Johnson & Johnson’s but initially was developed as a two-dose option until beginning a one-dose test in the fall.

The rival Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being used in the U.S. and numerous other countries must be kept frozen, while the J&J shot can last three months in the refrigerator, making it easier to handle. AstraZeneca’s vaccine, widely used in Europe, Britain and Israel, is made similarly and also requires refrigeration but takes two doses.

If the FDA clears the Johnson & Johnson shot for U.S. use, it won’t boost vaccine supplies significantly right away. Only a few million doses are expected to be ready for shipping in the first week. But Johnson & Johnson told Congress this week that it expected to provide 20 million doses by the end of March and 100 million by summer.

European regulators and the World Health Organization also are considering Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. Worldwide, the company aims to be producing around a billion doses by the end of the year.