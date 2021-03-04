Britain, Canada will fast-track modified COVID-19 vaccines to tackle variants

Regulators in Britain, Canada, and three other countries plan to fast-track the development of modified COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that drugmakers are able to move swiftly in targeting emerging variants of the coronavirus.

Previously authorized vaccines that are adjusted to target new variants “will not need a brand new approval or ‘lengthy’ clinical studies,” Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said in a statement.

The new guidance on fast-tracking was issued jointly by regulators in Britain, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland. The guidelines build on the model already used to tweak the flu vaccine in response to continual changes in that virus.

Under the new rules, developers will still be required to provide “robust evidence” that modified COVID-19 vaccines produce a strong immune response to the variant, as well as data showing they are safe and meet quality standards.

“Our priority is to get effective vaccines to the public in as short a time as possible, without compromising on safety,” Dr. Christian Schneider, the MHRA’s chief scientific officer said in a statement. “Should any modifications to authorized COVID-19 vaccines be necessary, this regulatory approach should do that.”

The announcement comes amid concerns that new coronavirus versions discovered in Brazil and South Africa may be more resistant to existing vaccines than other variants. Britain has banned direct flights from 33 countries in an effort to prevent variants of concern from entering or spreading.