Palace stays silent on Meghan and Harry while the rest of Britain buzzes

Racism. Bullying. Insensitivity.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan’s allegations of ill treatment by Britain’s royal household are so serious that some observers say Buckingham Palace’s silence on the topic has only added to the furor surrounding the couple’s TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Although the palace often tries to stay above controversy by remaining silent and riding out the storm, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegations are so damaging to the royal family that it will have to respond publicly, says royal biographer Angela Levin.

But that response is likely being delayed by Queen Elizabeth II’s struggle to balance her sometimes-conflicting roles as monarch and grandmother, says Levin, author of “Harry, a Biography of a Prince.” Yet she says there’s little doubt that ultimately the 94-year-old monarch will make her decision based on what’s best for the 1,000-year-old institution she has led since 1952.

Advertisement

“The queen has a motto: Never complain, never explain,” Levin said. “And she’s stuck with this for four decades. But I think in this climate and 2021, everything goes everywhere. There’s so much social media that, in this instance, she really can’t not say anything.”

The Times of London said Tuesday that a palace statement had been delayed because the queen wanted more time. The newspaper did not cite a source for the information. The BBC reported that crisis talks were underway among senior royals.

The interview, which aired Sunday night in the U.S. and a day later in Britain, has rocked the royal family and divided people around the world. While many say the allegations demonstrate the need for change inside a palace that hasn’t kept pace with the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements, others have criticized Harry and Meghan for dropping their bombshells while Harry’s 99-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip, remains hospitalized in London after a heart procedure.

Advertisement

During the two-hour interview, Meghan described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts, yet when she asked for mental health help from the palace’s human resources staff, she was turned away because she was not an employee. She also said a member of the family had expressed “concerns” to Harry about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

Winfrey later said Harry told her off-camera that the family member was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, sparking a flurry of speculation as to who it could be.

On Tuesday, Prince Charles, Harry’s father and the heir to the British throne, was back in public performing royal duties. He ignored a question put to him by a reporter about the interview, which included the revelation that he had stopped taking his son’s calls when Harry was trying to decide whether to step back from royal life.

Observers say that the palace faces a difficult task in fashioning a response to the interview.

Advertisement

“I think that one of the major worries is you don’t want to throw oil on the flames to make it even worse,” Levin said.