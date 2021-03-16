Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Russia, Iran tried to influence election, but hackers did not disrupt vote, report says

Election workers process mail-in ballots in June 2020, during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Associated Press
Share

U.S. officials found no evidence that foreign actors changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process in last November’s presidential election, according to government reports Tuesday affirming the integrity of the contest won by President Biden.

National Intelligence Council report on threat to 2020 federal elections

National Intelligence Council report on threat to 2020 federal elections

But U.S. officials say they did track a “broader array” of foreign countries who took steps to influence the election than in past cycles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations aimed at harming Biden’s candidacy and supporting incumbent President Trump, but Russian hackers did not make persistent efforts to break into election infrastructure, unlike past elections, according to a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Advertisement

Iran, for its part, conducted a covert influence campaign aimed at undermining Trump’s reelection prospects, according to the intelligence report, while China did not meddle on either side in a likely reflection of its desire for a stable relationship with the U.S.

PoliticsWorld & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement