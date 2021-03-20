Magnitude 7.0 earthquake shakes buildings in Tokyo, triggers tsunami advisory

A strong earthquake struck Saturday off northern Japan, shaking buildings even in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami advisory for a part of the northern coast. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the strength at magnitude 7.0 and depth at depth of 33.5 miles. The shaking started just before 6:10 p.m.

The quake was centered off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in the country’s rugged northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

The advisory for a tsunami up to 1 yard was issued for Miyagi prefecture. The tsunami might have reached parts of the Miyagi coast already, Japan’s NHK public television said.

Advertisement

Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.