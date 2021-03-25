Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Witness alerted Atlanta store manager to heavily armed man, police say

Multiple firearms
Weapons that suspect Rico Marley allegedly had with him when he was arrested Wednesday in Atlanta.
(Atlanta Police Department)
Associated Press
Share
ATLANTA — 

A sharp-eyed Instacart worker is getting credit for averting what could have been another awful crime in Atlanta, where a man brought body armor, ammunition and at least five guns into a grocery store, police said.

Charles Russell spotted the man inside a bathroom stall with one of the rifles and alerted a manager at the Publix store, urging him to call 911. Police then converged on the store and arrested the man without a shot being fired.

The incident happened days after eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were fatally shot at three massage businesses in the Atlanta area.

Rico Marley, 22, was scheduled for an initial court hearing Thursday on charges including weapons possession during an attempt to commit felonies. Investigators also said Marley was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney.

Advertisement

Russell told WSB-TV that when he saw the man in the store’s bathroom, he immediately thought of Monday’s mass shooting at a the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colo., which left 10 people dead.

“I seen an AR-15,” Russell told the TV station. "[That] kind of startled me, with the events that recently happened in the grocery store up in Colorado. To be able to stop it [a shooting], if it were going to be something, that’s what I cared about.”

World & Nation

Colorado shooting suspect to make first court appearance as Boulder mourns

In this March 23, 2021, photo, a makeshift fence stands around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store where a mass shooting took place in Boulder, Colo. The suspects in the most recent shooting sprees found it relatively easy to get their guns. The suspect in the shooting at a Boulder supermarket was convicted of assaulting a high school classmate but still got a gun. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

World & Nation

Colorado shooting suspect to make first court appearance as Boulder mourns

Mourners hold a vigil to remember the 10 people killed at a Boulder, Colo., supermarket, on the eve of the suspected gunman’s first court appearance.

More Coverage

Gun reform is again gaining steam. Boulder survivors wonder if it will last

Atlanta police spokesman Anthony Grant said officers responded to the Atlanta Station Publix at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and saw Marley leaving the bathroom. Grant said the officers quickly held Marley for questioning, and found two long guns and three pistols concealed on him. Police later said a sixth gun was in his possession as well.

Advertisement

Police have been working since then to determine what Marley planned to do with the arsenal. There were no reports of Marley pointing a weapon or using one before authorities arrived.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement