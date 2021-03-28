Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID-19

Six panelists sit in front of screen at the WHO-China Joint Study Press Conference.
A WHO-China joint study press conference is held Feb. 9 at the end of a WHO mission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan.
(Ng Han Guan / Associated Press)
By Ken Moritsugu
Associated Press
BEIJING — 

A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal was the most likely scenario and that a lab leak was “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by the Associated Press.

The findings were largely as expected and left many questions unanswered. The team proposed further research in every area except the lab-leak hypothesis.

The report’s release has been repeatedly delayed, raising questions about whether the Chinese side was trying to skew the conclusions to prevent blame for the pandemic falling on China. A WHO official said late last week that he expected it would be ready for release “in the next few days.”

The AP received what appeared to be a near-final version Monday from a Geneva-based diplomat from a WHO-member country. It wasn’t clear whether the report might be changed prior to its release. The diplomat did not want to be identified because they were not authorized to release it ahead of publication.

The researchers listed four scenarios in order of likelihood. They concluded that transmission through a second animal was likely to very likely. They evaluated direct spread from bats to humans as likely and said spread through “cold-chain” food products was possible but not likely.

The closest relative of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in bats, which are known to carry coronaviruses. However, the report says that “the evolutionary distance between these bat viruses and SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be several decades, suggesting a missing link.”

It said that highly similar viruses have been found in pangolins but also noted that mink and cats are susceptible to the COVID virus, which suggests they could be carriers.

The report is based largely on a visit by a WHO team of international experts to Wuhan, the Chinese city where COVID-19 was first detected, from mid-January to mid-February.

Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO expert who led the Wuhan mission, said Friday that the report had been finalized and was being fact-checked and translated.

“I expect that in the next few days, that whole process will be completed, and we will be able to release it publicly,” he said.

Associated Press writers Victoria Milko in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Jamey Keaten contributed to this report.

