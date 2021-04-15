They called him tango’s assassin. But Astor Piazzolla’s musical reboot made him a legend

I will have died, and you will continue

bordering our life.

Buenos Aires doesn’t forget you,

tango that you were and will be.

—“Somebody Tells It to the Tango,” Jorge Luis Borges/Astor Piazzolla

THE KID WASN’T THRILLED with Dad’s gift — an accordion-like contraption of mystifying buttons, unwieldy bellows and Old World nostalgia, purchased at a New York pawn shop in 1929.

Eight-year-old Astor Piazzolla, a street-smart New Yorker, wanted a baseball bat, a biographer would later recount. What he got was a bandoneón, a bulky instrument of rural German origin that crossed the Atlantic with 19th century immigrant ships and became fundamental to the tango, the emblematic musical expression of Astor’s native Argentina.

The cumbersome box was not some random purchase: Astor’s father, like so many Argentinians, was a passionate tanguero.

The boy would eventually master the harmonic riddles and complex button controls of the bandoneón — and, upon his return to Argentina, deploy it as a potent weapon in a cultural insurgency.

Piazzolla became the visionary who revolutionized the tango — that doleful mélange of broken hearts, dirty dancing and soul-crushing melancholy developed in the South American immigrant melting pot of Argentina and Uruguay.

Peabody Southwell and Gregorio Gonzalez rehearse for the 2012 Long Beach Opera production of Astor Piazzolla’s operetta “Maria de Buenos Aires,” set during Argentina’s “dirty war.” (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

He grooved the oeuvre with elements of classical music and jazz — legacies of his formative years in New York — expanding tango to a universe way beyond the dance floor.

The reboot drew scorn in Argentina, where traditional tango was as essential to the national character as soccer. But, ultimately, he was hailed globally as a genre-bending genius who had done for the tango something like what Picasso did for modern art.

His hundreds of compositions — including orchestral works, opera, ensemble pieces with bandoneón, film scores and big-band numbers — continue to influence not only modern tango players, but also rock, pop, jazz and funk musicians.

Piazzolla made a deep impression on Jacob Collier, a multi-genre British prodigy and Grammy winner. Collier, who played in a tango band at age 14, told Argentine daily La Nación in 2019: “For me, Piazzolla was God.”

This year, Argentina and the world are marking the centenary of Piazzolla’s birth, even as the coronavirus continues to rage. Concert venues and radio stations from Buenos Aires to Paris are rolling out “Piazzolla 100" tributes for a virtuoso who rose from humble origins to become one of the leading Latin American composers of the 20th century.

The music of Astor Piazzolla is performed by cellist Yo–Yo Ma and Nestor Marconi, on the bandoneón, at the Wiltern on Dec. 5, 1997. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

This capital’s signature opera house, the Teatro Colón, reopened to live audiences last month for the first time since the pandemic struck with concerts featuring Piazzolla’s work. The performances were a welcome balm for a wounded national soul after months of lockdowns, illness and economic distress.

“Piazzolla’s music touches me deeply, so much so that I could cry,” said Verónica Armour, 53, a government employee who was among the recent visitors at a Piazzolla exhibition at the Kirchner Cultural Center in downtown Buenos Aires. “The emotion hits you right in the heart. And I don’t even like the tango. But I love the music of Piazzolla.”

Piazzolla was a man of medium stature who carried a Hemingway-sized chip on his shoulder, confident that his talent, honed through indefatigable study and practice, could transcend the boundaries of his craft. And, like Hemingway, he was pugnacious, not one to suffer fools, or critics.

“Never wait for someone to hit you,” was the advice from his beloved father, Vicente, known as Nonino, who imparted lessons in the sweet science, along with a love for music. “You hit first!”