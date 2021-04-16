Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Peaky Blinders’ actor Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52

Helen McCrory in a floral dress
Helen McCrory, who starred in “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died.
(Joel Ryan / Invision/Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Associated Press
British actor Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died, her husband said Friday. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.

Her husband, “Homeland” star Damian Lewis, said McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a “heroic battle with cancer.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly,” Lewis wrote on Twitter. “God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

McCrory played the matriarch of a crime family on ”Peaky Blinders” and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies.

