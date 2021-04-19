New Delhi to go into lockdown as India’s coronavirus cases top 15 million

New Delhi is to enter a weeklong coronavirus lockdown Monday night as an explosive surge in infections pushed the Indian capital’s healthcare system to its limit.

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a news conference that the city was facing shortages of oxygen and some medicine.

“I do not say that the system has collapsed, but it has reached its limits,” Kejriwal said, adding that harsh measures were necessary to “prevent a collapse of the health system.”

According to India’s health ministry Monday, Delhi reported 25,462 cases and 161 deaths in the past 24 hours.

India overall reported 273,810 new infections Monday, its highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. The country has added more than 1 million new cases in just four days, going from a cumulative tally of 14 million Thursday to more than 15 million Monday — a number second only to the United States.

The Health Ministry also reported 1,619 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 178,769. , Experts say the infection and death figures are likely an undercount.

India has the fourth-highest number of deaths after the U.S., Brazil and Mexico — though, with nearly 1.4 billion people, it has a much larger population than any of those countries.

The soaring numbers of cases and deaths come just months after India thought it had seen the worst of the pandemic.

Coronavirus restrictions already have been imposed in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital, Mumbai. The closure of most industries, businesses and public places in Maharashtra on Wednesday night is to last 15 days.

A new variant of the coronavirus detected in India has also sparked concern.