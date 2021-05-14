Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Mosque bombing in Kabul kills 12 worshipers

People take photos of damage inside a bombed mosque
Afghan journalists record damage inside a mosque after a bombing Friday in Kabul.
(Rahmat Gul / Associated Press)
By TAMEEM AKHGAR
Associated Press
Share
KABUL, Afghanistan —

A bomb ripped through a mosque in northern Kabul during Friday prayers, killing at least 12 worshipers and wounding 15, Afghan police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, the latest in a surge in violence as U.S. and NATO troops have begun their final withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war.

Afghan police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said the bomb exploded as prayers had begun. The mosque’s imam, Mofti Noman, was among the dead, the spokesman said, adding that the initial police investigation suggested that the imam may have been the target.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied any insurgent connection to the mosque attack, condemning it and accusing Afghanistan’s intelligence agency of being behind the explosion.

Advertisement

Both the Taliban and government routinely blame each other for attacks. The attackers are rarely identified, and the public is seldom informed of the results of investigations into the many attacks in Kabul, the capital.

One worshiper, Muhibullah Sahebzada, said he had just stepped into the building when the bomb went off. Stunned, he heard screams, including those of children, as smoke filled the mosque.

Opinion

Op-Ed: Why the risks of a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan outweigh the benefits

FORT DRUM, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: U.S. Army soldiers retrieve their duffel bags after they returned home from a 9-month deployment to Afghanistan on December 10, 2020 at Fort Drum, New York. The 10th Mountain Division soldiers who arrived this week are under orders to isolate with family at home or with fellow troops in barracks, finishing their quarantine just before Christmas. In the waning days of the Trump Administration and after 19 years of war, the U.S. military continues to reduce troop levels in Afghanistan. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Opinion

Op-Ed: Why the risks of a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan outweigh the benefits

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan might allow Al Qaeda to rebuild its terrorist network so it can again launch spectacular attacks on Western soil.

Sahebzada said he saw several bodies on the floor, and at least one child was among the wounded. It appeared that the explosive device had been hidden inside the pulpit at the front of the mosque, he added.

“I was afraid of a second explosion so I came immediately to my home,” he said.

The explosion comes on the second day of a three-day cease-fire announced by the Taliban for the Muslim holiday this week of Eid al-Fitr, which follows the fasting month of Ramadan. The Afghan government has also said it would abide by a truce during the holiday.

So far, many of the attacks in Kabul have been claimed by the Islamic State group’s local affiliate, though the Taliban and government routinely trade blame.

Advertisement

Last week, a powerful car bombing in Kabul killed more than 90 people, many of them students leaving a girls’ school. The Taliban denied involvement and condemned the attack.

Earlier this week, U.S. troops left southern Kandahar Air Base, where some NATO forces still remain. At the war’s peak, more than 30,000 U.S. troops were stationed in Kandahar, the Taliban heartland. The base in Kandahar was the second-largest U.S. base in Afghanistan, after Bagram, north of Kabul.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement