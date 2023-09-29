Advertisement
Bomb at rally celebrating prophet Muhammad’s birthday kills 52 in Pakistan

Injured victims of bomb explosion in southwest Pakistan
Injured victims of a powerful bomb explosion Friday are treated at a hospital in Mastung in southwest Pakistan.
(District Police Office)
By ABDUL SATTAR
Associated Press
QUETTA, Pakistan — 

A powerful bomb exploded near a mosque at a rally celebrating the birthday of the prophet Muhammad in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 52 people and injuring nearly 70 others, authorities said.

The bombing occurred in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan province, where hundreds of people had gathered for a procession to celebrate the birth anniversary of Islam’s prophet. Muslims hold rallies and distribute free meals to people on the occasion, which is known as Mawlid an-Nabi.

Those injured in the blast were taken to nearby hospitals and some were in critical condition, government administrator Atta Ullah said. Abdul Rasheed, the district health officer in Mastung, said 30 bodies were taken to one hospital and 22 others were counted at a second hospital.

A senior police officer, Mohammad Nawaz, was among the dead, Ullah said. Officers were investigating to determine whether the bombing was a suicide attack, he added.

Friday’s bombing came days after authorities asked police to remain on maximum alert, saying militants could target rallies making Muhammad’s birthday.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi condemned the attack and asked authorities to provide all possible assistance to the wounded and the victims’ families.

In a statement, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti denounced the bombing and expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives. He said it was a “heinous act” to target people in the Mawlid an-Nabi procession.

The government had declared a national holiday for Muhammad’s birthday, and Alvi and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-haq-Kakar in separate messages had called for unity and for people to adhere to the teachings of the prophet.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Friday’s bombing, but the Pakistani Taliban quickly distanced themselves from it. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, is a separate group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

Islamic State has claimed previous deadly attacks in Baluchistan and elsewhere.

Also Friday, the military said two soldiers were killed in a shootout with Pakistani Taliban militants after insurgents tried to sneak into southwestern district of Zhob in Baluchistan province. Three militants were killed in the exchange, a military statement said.

Gas-rich Baluchistan, at the border with Afghanistan and Iran, has been the site of a low-level insurgency by Baluch nationalists for more than two decades. Baluch nationalists initially wanted a share of provincial resources, but they later launched an insurgency calling for independence.

