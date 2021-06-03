Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Buckingham Palace barred nonwhites from office jobs in the 1960s, report says

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, in 1962
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, arrive at the Royal Ascot race in England in 1962.
(Associated Press)
By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
Share
LONDON —

Buckingham Palace barred ethnic minorities from office jobs during the 1960s, the Guardian newspaper reported Thursday, citing documents in Britain’s National Archives.

The revelation, published on the newspaper’s front page, was based on papers showing that Queen Elizabeth II’s chief financial manager told civil servants in 1968 that it was not the palace’s practice to hire “coloured immigrants or foreigners” for clerical posts and other office jobs.

The palace replied forcefully to the historical allegations, stressing that the queen and her household comply “in principle and in practice” with anti-discrimination legislation.

“Claims based on a second-hand account of conversations from over 50 years ago should not be used to draw or infer conclusions about modern-day events or operations,” a palace spokesman said, speaking on the customary condition of anonymity.

Advertisement

World & Nation

Meghan and Harry interview raises issue of race in Commonwealth countries

FILE - In this Sept, 24, 2019, file photo, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, talks to children during a walkabout in Bo-Kaap, a heritage site, in Cape Town, South Africa. In countries with historic ties to Great Britain, allegations by Prince Harry and Meghan about racism within the royal family have raised questions about whether those nations want to be closely connected to Britain anymore after the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey. (Courtney Africa/Pool via AP, File)

World & Nation

Meghan and Harry interview raises issue of race in Commonwealth countries

The couple’s allegations of racism in the royal family have raised questions in nations with historic ties to Britain, many of them former colonies.

The Guardian’s allegations stem from its investigation into the palace’s use of a mechanism known as “crown consent,” under which the monarch grants permission for Parliament to debate laws affecting her.

Parliament approved laws barring discrimination based on race and sex in the 1970s. Documents in the National Archives show how the queen’s advisors influenced the wording of that legislation, the newspaper said.

Race has become a central issue for the monarchy following statements made by Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in their March interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey. Meghan alleged that before their son, Archie, was born, a member of the royal family commented on how dark the baby’s skin might be.

In the ensuing storm, Prince William, Harry’s older brother, defended the royal family, stating flatly that “we’re very much not a racist family.”

World & NationEntertainment & Arts

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement