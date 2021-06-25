‘Anxious and tense,’ George Floyd’s family to speak at Derek Chauvin’s sentencing

An attorney for George Floyd’s family said Friday that they were feeling anxious ahead of a sentencing hearing for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Floyd’s brothers Philonise and Terrence and his nephew Brandon Williams plan to make victim impact statements at the hearing Friday afternoon.

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in the death of Floyd, whom Chauvin pinned to the ground for nearly 10 minutes May 25, 2020, despite Floyd crying out that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin faces a practical maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump told the Associated Press that family members were feeling “anxious and tense.”

“To us, George Floyd is a cause. He’s a case; he’s a hashtag. To them, that’s their flesh and blood. You know, that’s their brother,” Crump said.

Crump also said he wanted to see a sentence above what is typically given for a second-degree murder conviction.

“There was nothing typical about what Derek Chauvin did in torturing George Floyd to death,” Crump said. “So we don’t expect it to be a typical sentence. It needs to be a sentence that sets a new precedent for holding police officers accountable for the unjustifiable killings of Black people in America.”

In Minnesota, the presumptive sentence for second-degree unintentional murder for someone with no criminal record is 12.5 years. The judge could sentence Chauvin to up to 15 years while staying within the guidelines. But Judge Peter Cahill has already identified aggravating factors that would allow him to go above the state’s sentencing guidelines.

Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence, while Chauvin’s defense has asked for probation.