Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Hurricane Elsa races toward Haiti amid fears of landslides

A downed electrical pole on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent after Hurricane Elsa passed through the area on Friday.
(Associated Press)
By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
Share
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico —

Hurricane Elsa raced toward Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, where it threatened to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida.

The Category 1 storm was located about 395 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata, Dominican Republic, and was moving west-northwest at 29 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, with the hurricane expected to become a tropical storm after hitting Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The long-term forecast track showed it heading toward Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, but some models would carry it into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast.

In Haiti, authorities used social media to alert people about the hurricane and urged them to evacuate if they lived near water or mountain flanks.

Advertisement

“The whole country is threatened by this hurricane,” the Civil Protection Agency said in a statement. “Make every effort to escape before it’s too late.”

Science

Experts predict busy 2021 hurricane season, but not like 2020

FILE - This combination of satellite images provided by the National Hurricane Center shows 30 hurricanes which occurred during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. According to a forecast by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released on Thursday, May 20, 2021, they expect another busy Atlantic hurricane season for 2021, but it won't be as crazy as the previous year's record breaker. (National Hurricane Center via AP, File)

Science

Experts predict busy 2021 hurricane season, but not like 2020

Forecasters expect yet another busy Atlantic hurricane season this year, but they say it won’t be as crazy as 2020.

Haiti is especially vulnerable to floods and landslides because of widespread erosion and deforestation.

A hurricane warning was issued for for Jamaica and from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince to Punta Palenque in the Dominican Republic. A hurricane watch was in effect for the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba. Some of those provinces have reported a high number of COVID-19 infections, raising concerns that the storm could force large groups of people to seek shelter together.

In the neighboring Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, authorities opened more than 2,400 shelters as forecasters warned of heavy rains starting Saturday before dawn.

Elsa is forecast to brush past the southernmost point of Hispaniola by early Saturday afternoon and then take aim at communities in southern Haiti. The storm already ripped off roofs, destroyed crops and downed trees and power lines in the eastern Caribbean on Friday, with damage reported in Barbados, St. Lucia and in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which are struggling to recover from massive volcanic eruptions that began in April.

Elsa is the first hurricane of the Atlantic season and the earliest fifth-named storm on record. It is forecast to drop 4 to 8 inches of rain with maximum totals of 15 inches across portions of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement