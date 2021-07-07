Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

Haiti's President Jovenel Moise
Haitian President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, in 2020.
(Dieu Nalio Chery / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Hatii —

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.

Moise’s wife, First Lady Martine Moise, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.

Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement