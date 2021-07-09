Advertisement
Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby on drugs allegation, search NBA star James Harden

Rapper Lil Baby
Rapper Lil Baby at the 2021 annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in March.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP)
Associated Press
PARIS —

American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday on suspicion of transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office.

NBA star James Harden also was stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.

The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is underway.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, were in France to attend Paris Fashion Week, according to local media.

