Photos: Tokyo Olympics officially starts with a made-for-TV opening ceremony

Dozens of men and women run across the field in a darkened stadium, keeping their distance from one another. They symbolize all the athletes who have trained in solitude during the pandemic.

The Japanese flag comes into view, borne by a small group of young people and healthcare workers. The national anthem is sung as if in prayer.

The Tokyo Olympics began Friday night the only way they could have, with an occasionally somber opening ceremony acknowledging the ravages of COVID-19 that forced this global sports event to be postponed a year.

With new cases surging throughout Japan and much of the country in a state of emergency, there were no fans and few spectators in the stands, mostly broadcast cameras, officials and reporters watching from the upper deck of Olympic Stadium, a gleaming if largely deserted venue in this city’s fashionable Shinjuku district.

Fireworks erupt during Friday’s opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Team USA parades during the ceremony. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Olympic rings form a backdrop during an elaborate production number. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A video recording of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres plays to a stadium void of fans. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dancers perform during the event. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Japanese flag is raised. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dancers perform. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka holds the Olympic torch after lighting the cauldron. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Team Colombia members jump for a picture. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The start of the ceremony reflected the isolated training that many athletes had to do during the pandemic. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Athletes from Sao Tome and Principe wait their turn to parade during the ceremony. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Photo editing by Jacob Moscovitch.