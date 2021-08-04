Passenger charged with groping two flight attendants and punching a third
An Ohio man was arrested in Florida over the weekend after being accused of groping two female flight attendants and punching a male flight attendant during a flight from Philadelphia to Miami, officials said.
Maxwell Berry, 22, of Norwalk, Ohio, was arrested Saturday at Miami International Airport and charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery, according to a Miami-Dade police report.
Berry had two drinks while on the Frontier Airlines flight and ordered another drink, police said. Berry brushed an empty cup against the backside of a flight attendant, who then told him not to touch her, officials said.
At some point, Berry spilled a drink on his shirt, went to the bathroom and came out shirtless, the report said. A flight attendant helped him get another shirt from his carry-on bag.
Unruly passengers continue to be a problem, according to a survey of flight attendants.
Police said that, after walking around for 15 minutes, Berry allegedly grabbed the chests of two female flight attendants. They called a male flight attendant over to watch Berry, who punched the other man in the face, officials said.
The flight attendant and nearby passengers restrained Berry in a seat with tape and a seatbelt extender, the police report said.
Frontier Airlines released a statement saying that it was working with law enforcement to prosecute the passenger. The flight attendants have been placed on paid leave pending an investigation.
Berry was released on $1,500 bond. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for him.
