Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

New York police said Friday that they had arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes, who died almost two months ago.

Brian Boyd, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian, the New York Police Department said in a news release.

Banes was hit by a scooter or motorcycle in early June while she was crossing a street on the way to her alma mater, the Julliard School. She was taken to a hospital, where she died July 14 at age 65.

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

She acted on stage regularly, including Broadway appearances in the Neil Simon play “Rumors” in 1988, in the musical “High Society” in 1998 and in the Noel Coward play “Present Laughter” in 2010.

Few details of Boyd’s arrest were immediately released. Police did not say whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Banes lived in Los Angeles and was married to Kathryn Kranhold, a contributing reporter at the Center for Public Integrity.