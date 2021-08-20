Taliban killed 9 ethnic-minority men, report says, fueling Afghans’ fears

Taliban fighters tortured and killed members of an ethnic minority in Afghanistan after recently overrunning their village, Amnesty International said, fueling fears that the group will again impose a brutal rule.

The Taliban has sought to project a more moderate image and pledged to restore security and forgive those who fought them in the 20 years since a U.S.-led invasion. Ahead of Friday prayers, Taliban leaders urged imams to use sermons to appeal for unity and to counter “negative propaganda” about them.

But many Afghans are skeptical, and the Amnesty International report provided more evidence that undercut the Taliban’s claims it has changed.

The rights group said its researchers spoke to eyewitnesses in Ghazni province who recounted how the Taliban killed nine Hazara men in the village of Mundarakht on July 4-6. It said six of the men were shot, and three were tortured to death.

Advertisement

The brutality of the killings was “a reminder of the Taliban’s past record, and a horrifying indicator of what Taliban rule may bring,” said Agnes Callamard, the head of Amnesty International.

The group warned that many more killings may have gone unreported because the Taliban has cut cellphone services in many areas to prevent images from being published.

The Hazaras are largely Shiite Muslim and the subject of widespread discrimination and persecution in Afghanistan, including by the Sunni-dominated Taliban.

Separately, Reporters Without Borders expressed alarm at the news that Taliban fighters killed the family member of an Afghan journalist working for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle on Wednesday.

“Sadly, this confirms our worst fears,” said Katja Gloger of the press freedom group’s German section. “The brutal action of the Taliban shows that the lives of independent media workers in Afghanistan are in acute danger.”

Many Afghans fear a return to the Taliban’s harsh rule in the late 1990s, when the group largely confined women to their homes, banned television and music, chopped off the hands of suspected thieves and held public executions.