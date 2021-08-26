Photos: Americans among casualties in twin suicide attacks outside Kabul airport

KABUL, Afghanistan — Twin bombings struck near the entrance to Kabul’s airport Thursday, ripping through crowds of Afghans and foreign nationals waiting for evacuation from the country. The explosions complicated an already-nightmarish airlift just before the U.S. deadline to remove its troops from the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said 13 people were killed in the attacks. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Afghan news outlet TOLO that 52 people were wounded.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Americans were among the casualties.

Volunteers and medical staff bring a man injured in one of the explosions to a hospital for treatment. (Wakil Kohsar / AFP)

Volunteers and medical staff unload bodies from a pickup truck outside a hospital after the two explosions. (Wakil Kohsar / AFP)

Taliban fighters stand in the bed of a pickup truck outside a hospital as volunteers bring injured people for treatment after the explosions. (Wakil Kohsar / AFP)

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

(Associated Press)

Wounded women arrive at a hospital in Kabul for treatment after the two blasts. (Wakil Kohsar / AFP)



A hospital worker lifts an injured man out of a car for treatment. (Wakil Kohsar / AFP)

