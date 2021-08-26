World & Nation

Photos: Americans among casualties in twin suicide attacks outside Kabul airport

An injured person on a stretcher is loaded into an ambulance.
Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man for treatment after two powerful explosions, which killed a number of people, in Kabul.
(Wakil Kohsar / AFP)
By Times wire service
KABUL, Afghanistan — Twin bombings struck near the entrance to Kabul’s airport Thursday, ripping through crowds of Afghans and foreign nationals waiting for evacuation from the country. The explosions complicated an already-nightmarish airlift just before the U.S. deadline to remove its troops from the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said 13 people were killed in the attacks. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Afghan news outlet TOLO that 52 people were wounded.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Americans were among the casualties.

Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man on a stretcher to a hospital
Volunteers and medical staff bring a man injured in one of the explosions to a hospital for treatment.
(Wakil Kohsar / AFP)
Volunteers and medical staff unload bodies from a pickup truck outside a hospital
Volunteers and medical staff unload bodies from a pickup truck outside a hospital after the two explosions.
(Wakil Kohsar / AFP)
Taliban fighters stand in the bed of a pickup truck outside a hospital as volunteers bring injured people for treatment
Taliban fighters stand in the bed of a pickup truck outside a hospital as volunteers bring injured people for treatment after the explosions.
(Wakil Kohsar / AFP)
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
(Associated Press)
Wounded women with bloodied faces arrive at a hospital for treatment
Wounded women arrive at a hospital in Kabul for treatment after the two blasts.
(Wakil Kohsar / AFP)
A hospital worker lifts an injured man, whose head is bandaged, out of a car for treatment

A hospital worker lifts an injured man out of a car for treatment.
(Wakil Kohsar / AFP)
Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man, whose body is bloodied, to the hospital for treatment.
Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man to the hospital for treatment.
(Wakil Kohsar / AFP)

