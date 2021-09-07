Taliban names caretaker Cabinet that pays homage to its old guard

The Taliban on Tuesday announced a caretaker Cabinet that pays homage to the group’s old guard, giving top posts to men who dominated the Taliban’s 20-year battle in Afghanistan against the U.S.-led coalition and its local government allies.

New interim Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during its last stint in power from 1996-2001. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who had led talks with the United States and signed the deal that led to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, will be one of two deputies to Akhund.

There was no evidence of any non-Taliban members in the lineup, which has been a demand of the international community. The U.S., European Union and other countries have demanded that the Taliban’s government be inclusive of ethnic minorities and women.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, when announcing the Cabinet, said the appointments were for an interim government.

He did not elaborate on how long the appointed people would serve or what would be the catalyst for a change to a permanent government. So far, the Taliban has shown no indication that it will hold elections.

Hours before the announcement of the new Cabinet, Taliban fighters fired into the air Tuesday to disperse protesters and arrested several journalists, the second time in less than a week that the group has used heavy-handed tactics to break up a demonstration in Kabul, the Afghan capital.

The demonstrators had gathered outside the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul to accuse Islamabad of aiding the Taliban’s assault on northern Panjshir province. The Taliban said Monday that it had seized the province — the last not in its control — after the group’s blitz through Afghanistan last month.

Afghanistan’s previous government routinely accused Pakistan of aiding the Taliban, an allegation Islamabad has denied. Former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, one of the leaders of the anti-Taliban resistance, has long been an outspoken critic of neighboring Pakistan.

Dozens of women were among the protesters Tuesday. Some of them carried signs bemoaning the killing of their sons by Taliban fighters who they say were aided by Pakistan. One sign read: “I am a mother — when you kill my son you kill a part of me.”