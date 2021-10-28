Andrew Cuomo accused of forcible touching, a misdemeanor, in criminal complaint

A criminal complaint filed by a police investigator with a court in Albany has accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime, though there was a report Thursday that the document was submitted in error.

The one-page document, filed by an investigator with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, accused Cuomo of putting his hand under a woman’s shirt on Dec. 7, 2020. The document didn’t name the woman, but Cuomo had been publicly accused of groping an aide, Brittany Commisso, at the executive mansion in Albany last year around that date.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office and Albany County sheriff did not immediately return messages seeking comment, but the Times Union, of Albany, quoting unnamed officials, reported that the complaint had been issued “prematurely” and that a final decision hadn’t been made about whether Cuomo would face charges.

Cuomo’s lawyer and spokesperson didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment. A lawyer for Commisso also didn’t return a message.

Commisso, who was an executive assistant for Cuomo, says he reached under her shirt and fondled her when they were alone in a room at the governor’s mansion in Albany late last year.

She said Cuomo pulled her in for a hug as she prepared to leave the governor’s office at the mansion. When she told him, “you’re going to get us in trouble,” Cuomo replied, “I don’t care,” and slammed the door shut, according to her account. Commisso said Cuomo slid his hand up her blouse and grabbed her breast.

Cuomo has adamantly denied groping Commisso, saying once, “I would have to lose my mind to do such a thing.”

The Associated Press and the Los Angeles Times do not normally identify alleged sexual assault victims unless they come forward publicly, as Commisso has done in newspaper and television interviews.

Commisso filed a complaint with the county sheriff in August in the same week a report from state Atty. Gen. Letitia James concluded the Democratic governor sexually harassed 11 women and tried to retaliate against one of his accusers. Other accusations outlined in the report range from planting unwanted kisses to asking unwelcome personal questions about sex and dating.

Cuomo announced his resignation a week after the release of the blistering report, marking a dramatic downfall for the third-term governor who had been seen as a beacon of sturdy competence during his daily COVID-19 briefings in 2020. He attacked the attorney general’s report as inaccurate and biased.

James, whose office is not involved in the criminal investigation of Cuomo, issued a statement saying her civil probe had been conducted “without fear or favor.”

“The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report,” she said.

James is said to be close to announcing that she will run for governor, multiple people with knowledge of her plans have told the Associated Press.

Commisso was referred to as “Executive Assistant #1” in the report but publicly revealed her identity after its release. She is the only woman mentioned in the attorney general’s report known to have filed a criminal complaint.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple at the time promised a “very comprehensive” investigation in partnership with Albany County Dist. Atty. David Soares.

Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin has said that Commisso’s “story changed over time” and claimed records showed the two were unlikely to have spent time alone during the period in question.

The complaint filed by the Sheriff’s Department investigator said evidence in the case included police Blackberry messages, cellphone records, building security records and a text message from Cuomo’s mobile phone. The complaint was signed by the officer Monday and stamped by the court as received Thursday.

District attorneys in Oswego, Manhattan, suburban Westchester and Nassau counties have said they also have asked for investigative materials from the attorney general’s inquiry to see if any of the allegations could result in criminal charges.

Also, the Assembly Judiciary Committee is completing a wide-ranging impeachment investigation of Cuomo that began before he resigned. Lawmakers were also looking at the Cuomo administration’s handling of COVID-19 data and efforts to rush COVID-19 testing for Cuomo’s inner circle in spring 2020.

