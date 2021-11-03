2 die after man falls seven stories onto another man in Swedish concert venue

Two men died after one of them jumped or fell from the seventh floor of a cultural center in Sweden and landed on the other, police said.

The 80-year-old man who crashed into the lobby of the Uppsala Konsert and Kongress venue Tuesday night died at the scene north of Stockholm, and the 60-year-old man he struck died later, police said.

A woman who was with the 60-year-old man was hurt, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

A tribute concert to the two male members of ABBA, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, had been scheduled at the cultural center Tuesday night, but the event was canceled, according to Swedish media.

ABBA tweeted Wednesday that it was holding off on the release of the band’s promotional concert trailer until Thursday in light “of the tragic news at the tribute concert in Sweden last night.”

In September, the Swedish superstars said they were releasing their first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album, “Voyage,” to be released Friday, is a follow-up to 1981’s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the Swedish group’s swan song. A virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

The Uppsala cultural center hosts concerts and other meetings in an eight-story building with a mirrored façade and angled metal sheets reminiscent of crystal. The venue’s website said it would be closed from Wednesday until Friday because of the deaths.

“We are all shocked by the tragic accident and our thoughts go to the deceased, their relatives and their families,” a message on the website said.

Police said they have no reason to suspect foul play in the 80-year-old’s fall from the seventh floor.