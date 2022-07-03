Advertisement
Share
Music

Harry Styles concert canceled after Copenhagen shooting: ‘Devastated for the victims’

A man wearing a striped green-red-and-black shirt
Harry Styles appears on a 2022 episode of NBC’s “Today” show in New York.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

A Harry Styles concert in Copenhagen has been canceled after a gunman opened fire Sunday at a major shopping mall located near the venue.

The English singer-songwriter released a statement confirming that Sunday’s show at the Royal Arena would not go on in the wake of the shooting, which left three people dead and three people in critical condition.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen,” Styles tweeted.

“I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”

The “As It Was” hitmaker was expected to perform Sunday at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena as part of his Love on Tour concert series, which recently stopped in Stockholm, and Oslo. Denmark police shut down the Royal Arena, which is located minutes from Field’s shopping mall, where the tragedy occurred.

Advertisement

According to the Associated Press, authorities arrested a 22-year-old Danish man in connection with the shooting and are still investigating the attack. Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen identified the three victims as a man in his 40s and “two young people.”

An ambulance and armed police outside the Field's shopping center, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, July 3, 2022, after reports of shots fired. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson /Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

World & Nation

Three people fatally shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

Danish police say three people have been fatally shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall; Harry Styles cancels a concert Sunday night near the same mall.

“It is pure terror. This is awful,” said Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant who was bringing his daughters to see Styles, in an interview with the Associated Press.

“You might wonder how a person can do this to another human being, but it’s beyond … beyond anything that’s possible.”

Music
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement