Thousands lay flowers at Tomb of the Unknowns to mark Veterans Day

Thousands of people joined a solemn procession at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, following a path trod for decades by only the Old Guard, to lay flowers and pay respects to the nation’s military dead at the Tomb of the Unknowns in honor of its centennial.

The event was one of several to commemorate the establishment of the Tomb of the Unknowns 100 years ago. A memorial procession, accompanied by a military flyover, will be held today beginning at the main entrance on Memorial Avenue near the welcome center; the public will be able to observe.

Some people attended Tuesday’s ceremony in formal funerary attire, while others came in shorts, sneakers and T-shirts. Some wore masks because of the pandemic, but many did not. They filled the plaza and the steps above the memorial and yet remained so quiet that the breeze could be heard sifting through copper-colored leaves from a nearby tree.

U.S. Army Sgt. Brian Pomerville, left, and his wife Tiffany Lee, both from Roanoke, Va., prepare to place flowers. (Alex Brandon/Getty Images)

Advertisement

One man knelt at the foot of the tomb and made the sign of the cross before leaving a flower. Four people, dressed in black motorcycle vests, black jeans and riding boots, saluted the tomb, then turned toward the public before marching off. A woman pushed her walker across the plaza, its wheels squeaking faintly on the stones. An Air Force major paused to take a picture but was asked by guards to keep moving. Some sat on the stairs above the plaza, watching the line go past. Others took pictures.

Rixie Lowden of San Clemente, who was in Washington to attend her father’s funeral at the cemetery the day before, came to view the changing of the guard and lay a bouquet of daisies, roses and carnations at the tomb.

“Because I am the daughter of a Marine, I was just thinking about all the fallen people that have come here ... and especially for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and what that would mean for me if that had been my dad that was never found,” said Lowden, whose father, Ret. Sgt. Maj. James Lowden, had served 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, including two tours in Vietnam, before his death at age 75. “How sad that would be if we never knew where he was or what happened to him.”

A nun prays after placing flowers at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery. (Alex Brandon/Getty Images)

The memorial was established following World War I to commemorate what had been an unprecedented level of carnage in modern warfare. More than 100,000 Americans perished, as did hundreds of thousands of French, British, Germans and others. At the Battle of the Somme in July 1916, more than 19,000 British soldiers were killed in a single day — most within the first 30 minutes, historian John Keegan wrote. The war ended on Nov. 11, 1918.

Three years later, thousands lined the district’s streets to watch as a horse-drawn casket carried the remains of an unknown American soldier through the city, over the Potomac River and into the cemetery.

Advertisement

People place flowers at the Tomb of the Unknowns. (Alex Brandon/Getty Images)

A soldier with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard, moves flowers. (Alex Brandon/Getty Images)

U.S. Air Force airmen place flowers at the Tomb of the Unknowns. (Alex Brandon/Getty Images)

Catalina Brambilla, 4, of Arlington, Va., places flowers. (Alex Brandon/Getty Images)

A guard from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment. (Alex Brandon/Getty Images)

Darrell Bush, 96, left, a former Army staff sergeant from Camp Springs, Md., and a WWII veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, arrives to place a flower. (Alex Brandon/Getty Images)

A man kneels to place flowers. (Alex Brandon/Getty Images)

A man kneels to place flowers. (Alex Brandon/Getty Images)

A child prepares to place a flower. (Alex Brandon/Getty Images)