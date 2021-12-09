Paying tribute to Sen. Bob Dole, an ‘American giant’

At the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, President Biden and others gathered to pay tribute to former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, an “American giant” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of civility.

President Biden, a Democrat, called the Republican Dole “a man of extraordinary courage, both physical and moral courage — a war hero who sacrificed beyond measure, who nearly gave his life for our country in World War II. Among the greatest of the great generation.”

The casket of the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) sits in the Capitol Rotunda as he lies in state following a ceremony on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects during a congressional ceremony to honor former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, where he will lie in state. Dole, a veteran who was severely injured in World War II, was a Republican senator from Kansas from 1969 to 1996. He ran for president three times and became the Republican nominee for president in 1996. (Jabin Botsford / Pool/Getty Images)

People lined up to pay their respects to Bob Dole as he lay in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A man bows his head as he and others pay their respects to former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, who lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Matt McClain / Associated Press)

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), herself a wounded combat veteran, salutes the casket as she pays her respects to Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, who lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Michael Reynolds / Associated Press)

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive at the U.S. Capitol Building for the ceremony to honor the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

President Joe Biden pays respects to former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Dec. 9, 2021. (Jabin Botsford / Pool/Getty Images)

People pay their respects to former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, who lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Matt McClain / Associated Press)

