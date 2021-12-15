In turnaround, Chauvin expected to plead guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is set to appear in federal court Wednesday for a change-of-plea hearing during which he is expected to admit to violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Although the scheduling of the hearing suggests that a guilty plea is imminent, details have not been made public, and nothing will be official until Chauvin enters his plea in court and the agreement is accepted by a judge.

Chauvin is charged with two counts of depriving Floyd of his rights and for failing to provide medical care to Floyd during a May 25, 2020, arrest that ended in Floyd’s death. Chauvin, who is white, had pinned his knee against Floyd’s neck and continued to do so even after Floyd, a Black man, said he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin has already been convicted of Minnesota murder and manslaughter charges and is serving a 22½-year prison sentence.

He faces two more counts in a separate case involving the restraint of a Black teenager in 2017. It was not immediately clear whether there would be any change of plea in that case as it was not part of the scheduling notice sent out by the court.

Floyd’s harrowing arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked mass protests nationwide that called for an end to racial inequality and police mistreatment of Black people.

Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were indicted earlier this year on federal charges alleging that they willfully violated Floyd’s rights. A federal trial for the other three men still appears to be scheduled for January.

To bring federal charges in deaths involving police, prosecutors must believe an officer acted under the “color of law,” or government authority, and willfully deprived a person of his or her constitutional rights. That’s a high legal standard. An accident, bad judgment or simple negligence on the officer’s part isn’t enough to support federal charges. Prosecutors have to prove that the officer knew what he was doing was wrong in that moment but that he did it anyway.

According to evidence in the state case against Chauvin, Kueng and Lane helped restrain the 46-year-old Floyd as he was on the ground — Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, and Lane held down Floyd’s legs. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9½-minute restraint.

All four former officers were charged broadly in federal court with depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority, but the federal indictment broke down the counts even further. The first count against Chauvin alleges that he violated Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer when he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, even after Floyd was unresponsive.

The second count alleges that Chauvin willfully deprived Floyd of liberty without due process, including the right to be free from “deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs.”

In the 2017 case involving the 14-year-old boy, Chauvin is charged with depriving the boy, who was handcuffed and not resisting, of his right to be free from unreasonable force when he held him by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was in a prone position.

According to a police report from the 2017 encounter, Chauvin wrote that the youth resisted arrest and that, after he was handcuffed, Chauvin “used body weight to pin” him to the floor. The teen, whom Chauvin described as 6-foot-2 and about 240 pounds, was bleeding from the ear and needed two stitches.

That encounter was one of several mentioned in state court filings that prosecutors said showed Chauvin had used neck or head and upper body restraints seven times before, dating back to 2014, including four times when he went too far and held the restraints “beyond the point when such force was needed under the circumstances.”

The other three former officers are still expected to go to trial on federal charges in January, and they face state trial on aiding and abetting counts in March.