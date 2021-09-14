Former Minneapolis officers accused of violating George Floyd’s rights to be arraigned

Four former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Tuesday at a hearing that could also address some pretrial motions.

A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao in May for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority when they had Floyd in custody May 25, 2020. Floyd, 46, was held face-down and handcuffed, with Chauvin’s knee on his neck for about 10 minutes. He died while in police custody, and his death led to worldwide protests, demands for racial justice and calls for changes in policing.

At federal arraignment hearings, defendants can have the charges read to them, and not-guilty pleas are typically entered. The parties are to appear at Tuesday’s hearing via videoconference.

Prosecutors and attorneys for the former officers could also argue several motions Tuesday.

Among them, Kueng and Thao have asked that their federal trials be separated from Chauvin’s, saying their proceedings would be unfairly prejudiced if they went to trial alongside him. In April, Chauvin was convicted in state court of murdering Floyd.

Lane asked to join the request for a separate federal trial, which is being opposed by prosecutors. It wasn’t immediately clear if that issue would come up at Tuesday’s hearing, because both sides have agreed that the request was premature and have asked to have it set aside until more information develops, according to court documents.

The federal indictment alleges that Chauvin violated Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer. Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening to stop Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck. All four officers are also charged with depriving Floyd of his rights when they failed to provide him with medical care.

During Floyd’s arrest, he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe as Chauvin pinned him to the ground. Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd; Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, and Lane held Floyd’s legs, according to evidence in state court. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening.

The four officers were also charged in state court, where Chauvin’s trial was eventually separated from the others’ because of space restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and was sentenced to 22½ years in prison.

The other three former officers face state trial in March on aiding and abetting counts.

Chauvin is also charged in a separate federal indictment alleging that he violated the civil rights of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

Meanwhile, the federal government is investigating policing practices in Minneapolis. The investigation into a “pattern or practice” of unconstitutional or unlawful policing includes a sweeping review of the entire police department. It may result in major changes to policing in the city.