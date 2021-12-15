Omicron variant expected to dominate in Europe by mid-January

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that Omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January.

The head of the EU’s executive branch said the bloc was well-prepared to fight the Omicron variant, with 66.6% of the EU’s population of about half a billion now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Von der Leyen said she was confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the disease, although she expressed her disappointment that, once again, year-end celebrations will be disturbed by the pandemic.

“Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic,” Von der Leyen said.

She added that the EU was now facing a double challenge, with a massive increase of cases in recent weeks from the Delta variant combined with the rise of Omicron, as some member countries are already confronted with a record number of infections.

“We’re seeing an increasing number of people falling ill, a greater burden on hospitals and, unfortunately, an increase in the number of deaths,” she said.

Von der Leyen said the increase in infections at this point is a result “almost exclusively” of the Delta variant. But, she added, “what I’m concerned about is that we are now seeing the new variant, Omicron, on the horizon, which is apparently even more infectious.”

Thanks to the high rate of vaccination in the bloc and the availability of vaccine doses, Von der Leyen said that Europe was now in a better position to fight the virus. She said that more than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and that 62 million people have received a booster shot.

“Initial data from Omicron shows us that this triple jab is the best protection against the new variant,” she said.