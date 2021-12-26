Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

After suicide bombing, Congo officials fear more attacks

Green plastic chairs are piled outside a restaurant as police inspect a bombing site
Police officers gather Sunday to inspect the scene of a bombing in Beni, eastern Congo. Authorities warned of more potential attacks.
(Al-hadji Kudra Maliro / Associated Press)
By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO
Associated Press
Share
BENI, Congo — 

Authorities in eastern Congo announced an evening curfew and new security checkpoints Sunday, fearing more violence after a suicide bomber killed five people in the first attack of its kind in the region.

Beni Mayor Narcisse Muteba, a police colonel, warned hotels, churches and bars in the town of Beni that they needed to add security guards with metal detectors because “terrorists” could strike again.

“We are asking people to be vigilant and to avoid public places during this festive period,” Muteba told the Associated Press on Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Constant Ndima, the military governor of North Kivu province, said there would be a 7 p.m. curfew, as well as more road checkpoints.

Advertisement

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, immigrants who entered the United States illegally wait to board a plane for a deportation flight. More than 2,000 unaccompanied children have been expelled since March under an emergency declaration enacted by the Trump administration, which has cited the coronavirus in refusing to provide them protections under federal anti-trafficking and asylum laws. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

World & Nation

Cameroon and Congo asylum seekers in U.S. fear looming deportation flight means certain death

Immigration officials have transferred a large group of Cameroonians and Congolese to a detention facility in Texas to be deported as soon as Tuesday, human rights advocates said.

Officials initially said the death toll was six plus the suicide bomber, but they revised that figure a day later to five victims. Thirteen others remained hospitalized after the blast at the entrance to the Inbox restaurant on Christmas Day.

Saturday’s bloodshed dramatically deepened fears that Islamic extremism has taken hold in Beni. The town already has suffered years of attacks by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces, who trace their origins to neighboring Uganda.

Officials have blamed the latest attack on those rebels, whose exact links to international extremist groups have been murky. Islamic State’s Central Africa Province has claimed responsibility for attacks blamed on ADF, but it is unknown what role exactly the larger organization may have played in organizing and financing the attacks.

There have been worrying signs that religious extremism was escalating around Beni: Two local imams were killed this year within weeks of each other, one of whom had spoken out against the ADF.

Then in June, the Islamic State group’s Central Africa Province claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber who blew himself up near a bar in Beni without harming others. Another explosion that same day at a Catholic church wounded two people.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s attack, in which authorities say the bomber ultimately was stopped from entering the crowded restaurant. After the blast near the entrance, blood stained the pavement, and mangled chairs lay strewn near the entrance.

Rachel Magali, who had been at the restaurant with her sister-in-law and several others, described hearing a loud noise and then people starting to cry.

“We rushed to the exit where I saw people lying down,” she told the AP. “I also saw heads and arms no longer attached. It was really horrible.”

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement