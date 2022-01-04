Doctors rule out surgery for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not require surgery for an intestinal obstruction that caused him to go to the hospital, the medical team caring for him in Sao Paulo said in a statement Tuesday.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized Monday. The medical team’s statement said that his ailment had been resolved, without providing details, and that he would begin a liquid diet. No expected discharge date was given.

Bolsonaro, 66, has undergone four surgeries since he was stabbed in the abdomen on the campaign trail in 2018.

At the time, he was operated on by Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo, the same doctor who has treated him since.

Bolsonaro was also admitted to a hospital in July for another intestinal obstruction, following days in which he appeared to struggle to speak at times and said he suffered from hiccups that could go uninterrupted for days. He did not require surgery then either.