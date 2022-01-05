CDC’s vaccine advisors recommend Pfizer boosters for younger teens

An influential government advisory panel voted Wednesday to recommend that younger teens get a COVID-19 booster shot as the U.S. battles the Omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike.

Boosters already are available for everyone 16 and older. The Food and Drug Administration authorized an extra Pfizer shot for kids ages 12 to 15 on Monday, but that wasn’t the final hurdle.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes recommendations for vaccinations, and members of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices debated whether the younger teens should get one as soon as they’re eligible or if it should be presented as an option for those who want it. By a vote of 13 to 1, the panel came down in favor of encouraging teens to get the third dose.

The panel also updated its advice for 16- and 17-year-olds, saying not just that they may get a booster when they’re eligible but that they should.

The CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, will weigh the panel’s advice before making a final decision soon.

Vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness from COVID-19 — including cases caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant — especially after a booster. But Omicron and other variants can cause breakthrough infections. Studies show a booster dose at least temporarily revs up virus-fighting antibodies to levels that offer the best chance at avoiding symptomatic infection, even from Omicron.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech is the only option for American children of any age. About 13.5 million children ages 12 to 17 have received two initial Pfizer doses, according to the CDC.

Boosters were made available to 16- and 17-year-olds last month.

If the CDC agrees to add younger adolescents to the list, about 5 million 12- to 15-year-olds would be eligible for a booster right away because they got their second dose at least five months ago.

New U.S. guidelines say anyone who received two Pfizer doses can get a booster five months after their last shot, rather than the six months previously recommended.

Children tend to suffer less serious illness from COVID-19 than adults. But child hospitalizations are rising during the Omicron wave, mostly among the unvaccinated.

The FDA decided a booster dose was as safe for the younger teens as the older ones based largely on data from 6,300 12- to 15-year-olds in Israel who got a Pfizer booster five months after their second dose.

The chief safety question for adolescents is a rare side effect called myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation seen mostly in younger men and teen boys after immunization with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The vast majority of cases are mild — far milder than the heart inflammation COVID-19 can cause — and they seem to peak in older teens, those 16 and 17.

Earlier this week, FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said the side effect occurs in about 1 in 10,000 men and boys ages 16 to 30 after their second shot. But he said a third dose appears less risky, by about a third, probably because more time has passed before the booster than between the first two shots.