Russia to stage nuclear drills as tensions over Ukraine remain high

Russia announced massive nuclear drills while Western leaders grasped Friday for ways to avert a new war in Europe amid soaring East-West tensions, after unusually dire U.S. warnings that Moscow could order an invasion of Ukraine any day.

Immediate worries focused on the volatile front lines of eastern Ukraine, where an upsurge of recent shelling tore through the walls of a kindergarten and basic communication was disrupted. Western officials, focused on an estimated 150,000 Russian troops posted around Ukraine’s borders, fear that the simmering conflict could provide the spark for a broader war.

The drumbeat of warnings that a larger conflict could start at any moment continued Friday after President Biden warned that Washington saw no signs of a promised Russian withdrawal of troops around Ukraine but, rather, more being moved in.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said that the U.S. believed Russia could launch an attack “any time” and also that he still had seen no sign of the promised Russian pullback. He is to have a call Friday with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Even as Russia claimed to be drawing down troops from extensive military exercises that had sparked fears of invasion, the Kremlin sent a reminder to the world that it has one of the world’s biggest nuclear arsenals by announcing drills of its nuclear forces for the weekend. The muscle-flexing overshadowed Russian offers this week of continued diplomacy to defuse the Ukraine crisis.

NATO allies are also flexing their might, beefing up military forces around Eastern Europe, but insist that their actions are purely defensive and to show unity in the face of Russian threats.

The U.S. announced the $6-billion sale of 250 tanks to Poland, a NATO member that has been occupied or attacked by Russia in previous centuries. Announcing the deal, Austin said Russia’s military buildup had only reinvigorated NATO instead of cowing it, as Moscow had hoped.

Meanwhile, world leaders meeting at the Munich Security Conference warned that Europe’s security balance is under threat. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the situation is “calling into question the basic principles of the European peace order.”

“Even steps — millimeters — toward peace are better than a big step toward war,” she said.

Moscow has denied any intention of attacking its neighbor, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in remarks broadcast Friday, mocked the Western warning of an imminent invasion as “fakes” that “cause a smile.”

Despite the Russian denials, Washington and its allies are concerned that the longtime separatist conflict simmering in eastern Ukraine could provide an excuse for an invasion, though they have not provided details.

With tensions already at their highest level since the Cold War, the Russian military announced that President Vladimir Putin would monitor a sweeping exercise of the country’s nuclear forces Saturday that would involve multiple practice missile launches — a stark reminder of the Russia’s nuclear might.

While the Kremlin insists it has no plans to invade Ukraine, it has urged the West to keep Ukraine out of NATO and roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe — demands roundly rejected by Western allies.

Biden planned to speak by phone Friday with transatlantic leaders about the Russian military buildup and the West’s continued efforts at deterrence and diplomacy.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken revealed some conclusions of U.S. intelligence, part of a strategy designed to expose and preempt any invasion planning. The U.S. has declined to disclose much of the evidence underlying its claims.

Blinken told diplomats at the United Nations Security Council that a sudden, seemingly violent event staged by Russia to justify an invasion would kick off the assault. Blinken mentioned a “so-called terrorist bombing” inside Russia, a staged drone strike, “a fake, even a real attack … using chemical weapons.”

The invasion would open with cyberattacks, along with missile strikes and bombs across Ukraine, Blinken said, describing the entry of Russian troops and their advance on the capital, Kyiv, a city of nearly 3 million, and other key targets.

Despite the stark U.S. warnings, Ukrainian officials sought to project calm. “We don’t undermine the threat in any case, but the possibility of escalation is considered to be relatively low regarding large-scale invasion of Ukraine,” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told lawmakers Friday.

Nevertheless, U.S. and European officials are on high alert for any Russian attempts to create a pretext for invasion, according to a Western official familiar with intelligence findings. Ukrainian government officials shared intelligence with allies that suggested the Russians might try to shell the areas in the eastern Luhansk region, which is controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, Friday morning as part of an effort to create a false reason to take military action, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly.

The area did see a sharp spike in shelling Thursday, with monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe reporting more than 500 explosions before the tensions eased in the evening. Ukrainian authorities and separatists traded accusations of violations of a shaky truce in the nearly 8-year-old conflict in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, called Donbas. The conflict erupted shortly after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and has killed 14,000 people.

The Ukrainian military command said shells hit a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska, wounding three people, and cut power to half the town. The rebels said nearly 19 houses were damaged by Ukrainian fire.

Early Friday, separatist authorities in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions reported more shelling by Ukrainian forces along the tense “line of contact.”

Ukrainian officials alleged that the rebels intensified the shelling in the hopes of provoking a retaliatory attack by government forces.

Ukraine’s military chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that his forces were “not planning any offensive operations or shelling of civilians,” adding that “our actions are purely defensive.”

But amid the fears that a wider conflict could still come, a flurry of diplomacy is expected this week.

In addition to the call between the Russian and American defense chiefs, Blinken is expected to meet his Russian counterpart next week.

Meanwhile, Putin met Friday with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to discuss the ongoing joint drills in Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbor. The massive exercise involving Russian forces moved from the Far East fueled Western fears that they could use it to cut a short path to Kyiv.