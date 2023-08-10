Advertisement
World & Nation

Russia intercepts drones heading for Moscow for the second day in a row

Woman near building damaged by Russian missile strike
A woman walks past a building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, in eastern Ukraine.
(Libkos)
By ILLIA NOVIKOV and EMMA BURROWS
Associated Press
Share
KYIV, Ukraine — 

Russian air-defense systems Thursday shot down two drones heading toward Moscow for the second day in a row, officials said, with the attack disrupting flights at two international airports as Ukraine appeared to step up assaults on Russian soil.

One drone was downed in the Kaluga region southwest of the Russian capital and another near a major ring road, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and the Russian Defense Ministry, which blamed the attack on Ukraine.

No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

Domodedovo airport, south of the city, halted flights for more than two hours, and Vnukovo airport, southwest of the city, stopped flights for more than 2½ hours, according to Russian news agencies. Ten flights were diverted, Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said.

Advertisement

It wasn’t clear from where the drones were launched, and Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment. Ukraine usually neither confirms nor denies such attacks.

Firing drones at Moscow after more than 17 months of war has little apparent military value for Ukraine, but the strategy has served to unsettle Russians and bring home to them the conflict’s consequences.

As usual, officials in Kyiv neither confirmed nor denied Ukraine’s possible involvement in the drone strikes, though air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said: “This cannot but please us because people in Moscow thought they were safe. Now, the war affects each and every Russian. ... We now see that ‘something’ happens in Moscow on a regular basis.”

In this image from video made available on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, a seaborne drone approaches a Russian tanker on the Black Sea. Ukrainian drones have hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea, according to Russian officials. The strike was the second sea attack involving drones in one day, after Ukraine said its sea drones also struck a major Russian port earlier on Friday. (AP Photo)

World & Nation

Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker near Crimea, Russia says, in 2nd sea attack in a day

Russian officials say Ukrainian drones have hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea in the second sea attack in a day.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also said it had stopped Ukrainian drone attacks in Moscow-annexed Crimea. It said it shot down two drones near the port city of Sevastopol and electronically jammed nine that crashed into the Black Sea.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian media had cited social media blogs as saying that a thick plume of smoke billowed over Sevastopol, which is the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Advertisement

The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said the smoke came from a “fleet training exercise” and urged local residents not to worry.

The incidents have come against the backdrop of Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive, which Ukrainian and Western officials have warned will be a long slog against the Kremlin’s deeply entrenched forces.

The national flag waves as workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

World & Nation

Russia, not invited, blasts Saudi Arabia talks on ending war in Ukraine

Russia has poured cold water on efforts by international officials meeting in Saudi Arabia to find a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine.

The Pentagon is to provide Ukraine with another $200 million in weapons and ammunition to help sustain the counteroffensive, according to U.S. officials.

Ukraine has already received more than $43 billion from the U.S. since Russia invaded last year.

Ukraine’s presidential office said at least six civilians were killed and 27 were injured between Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

In eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, Russia shelled 16 cities and villages, and three people were killed, the office reported. In Zaporizhzhia, three people were killed and nine were wounded, including an 11-month-old baby.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 2nd left, is seen on a TV screen standing among his lawyers, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a hearing in the colony, in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, about 260 kilometers (163 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Navalny on Friday was convicted on extremism charges and sentenced to 19 years in prisons, in the harshest ruling against the imprisoned Kremlin critic to date. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

World & Nation

Kremlin critic Navalny convicted of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison

A Russian court has convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny of extremism charges and sentenced him to 19 years in prison.

Meanwhile, 12 people remained missing after an explosion Wednesday at a factory that makes optical equipment for Russian security forces, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing emergency officials.

Russia’s Emergency Ministry said 71 people required medical assistance after the explosion.

Russian officials did not offer a suspected cause of the explosion at the Zagorsk plant in the region around Moscow, which added to jitters about potential Ukrainian drone strikes.

The fallout from Russia’s war against Ukraine has brought concerns to neighboring countries, including the presence of mercenaries from the private Wagner company in Belarus this summer after their short-lived mutiny in Russia.

Poland’s defense minister said Thursday that his country intends to put 10,000 soldiers along its border with Belarus amid fears of a spike in illegal immigration.

Polish officials have accused Belarusian authorities of organizing illegal border crossings to disrupt and pressure Warsaw, which along with other NATO countries has provided support for Kyiv’s war effort.

World & NationUkraine

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement