Officer finds 2-year-old boy safe in car stolen in Northern California

A 2-year-old boy was found safe inside a car that was stolen before dawn Sunday in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said.

An officer found the child, identified as Jacob Jardine, and the missing car Sunday evening about four miles from where he’d been abducted earlier in the day in Sunnyvale.

“As a precautionary measure, Jacob has been taken to a local hospital,” the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety tweeted. “He appears to be unharmed and healthy.”

Police said Jacob was inside a 2008 Buick Enclave when his mother was unloading groceries at a motel about 4 a.m. and the vehicle was stolen.

An Amber Alert was issued for five Bay Area counties but was canceled about 13 hours later, after the boy was found.

There was no immediate indication whether the car thieves knew the child was in the vehicle when it was stolen, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Investigators did not say whether they had suspects or release any descriptions.