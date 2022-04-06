Advertisement
Rep. Adam Schiff tests positive for coronavirus

Rep. Adam B. Schiff
Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) has tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Associated Press)
Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

Rep. Adam B. Schiff announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’m feeling fine, and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted,” the 61-year-old Burbank Democrat tweeted. “In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines. And remember, please get vaccinated!”

Schiff chairs the House Intelligence Committee.

He didn’t indicate how or where he might have become infected or whether it involved the new BA.2 Omicron subvariant, which has fueled worrying upticks in caseloads overseas and is spreading in the United States.

Several other political figures have tested positive for the coronavirus recently, including White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, CIA Director William Burns and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

President Biden, meanwhile, received his fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week.

