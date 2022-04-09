Thousands of civilians flee Ukraine’s east ahead of feared fighting

With President Volodymyr Zelensky demanding tribunal-style justice for a deadly strike on a train station in Ukraine’s east, terrified civilians fled Saturday by the thousands from the region, expected to be the next major battleground in the more than six-week-old war.

Russia has angrily denied responsibility for the missile strike in the city of Kramatorsk that killed at least 52 people, according to Ukrainian officials, but Western military officials affirmed that Moscow’s forces were behind the attack.

In his overnight address, Zelensky warned that those behind the railway station strike, at all levels of planning, would inevitably face consequences.

“This is another war crime of Russia, for which everyone involved will be held accountable,” the president said. Investigators, he declared, would establish “who did what, who gave orders, where did the rocket come from, who was carrying it, who gave the order and how the strike was coordinated.”

Ukrainian officials are also continuing to painstakingly document gruesome forensic evidence of atrocities against civilians in areas close to the capital, Kyiv, which Russian forces occupied for about a month before breaking off a failed bid to capture the city.

Advertisement

In the wake of Friday’s devastating bombardment in Kramatorsk, which left crumpled bodies strewn across the station platforms, Ukraine’s national railway service was ferrying people away from the area as quickly as possible, using nearby cities as jumping-off points for the exodus.

Despite fears that civilians trying to escape the east would again be targeted, Ukrainian officials repeated appeals to noncombatants to flee if they were able to do so.

The mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, said Saturday that evacuation buses would transport people to neighboring cities like Sloviansk, where they could catch trains bound for the relative safety of other parts of the country.

“The railways do not halt the task of taking everyone to safety,” the railway operator said in a statement on the messaging app Telegram. Departures would continue from stations in both the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, it said.

The governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Gaidai, said on public television on Saturday that Russia was “amassing forces for an offensive” and shelling had intensified, making it imperative that civilians find haven elsewhere.

The next phase of fighting is likely to increase in ferocity, Western officials said. At the Pentagon on Friday, a senior U.S. official forecast a metaphorical “knife fight,” saying combat would be “very bloody and very ugly.”

With up to one-fifth of Russia’s initial invading force thought to have been incapacitated, Russian President Vladimir Putin is probably determined to seize strategic chunks of Ukraine, including the eastern industrial heartland and parts of the southern coast, in order to portray the invasion as a victory, analysts say.

At home, Putin has moved to crush dissent and criminalize anti-war activity. His justice ministry said Friday it had revoked the registrations of a dozen international organizations including the rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights watch. The groups vowed to carry on their work elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereschchuk, reported fresh efforts Saturday to help civilians leave the besieged southern port of Mariupol by private transport. The city has been savaged by Russian airstrikes since the first days of the war.

Ukrainian officials for weeks have cited reports that Moscow, in the guise of a humanitarian intervention, has been spiriting Mariupol evacuees away to Russia. On Saturday, Russia’s RIA news agency cited the defense ministry as saying dozens of people had been transported from the city on Friday and “taken to safe places.”

More than 30,000 people have been “illegally deported” to Russia from Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say.

Control of Mariupol is considered a particular prize for Russia, because capturing the city would allow the creation of a land corridor from Russia and territories it controls to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized eight years ago.

Ukrainian forces have “continued to hold out against Russian assaults” in parts of southwestern and eastern Mariupol, according to a report late Friday from the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.

Russian naval forces have been launching cruise missiles to support military operations around Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, and Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea, British military intelligence said in an assessment on Saturday. The assessment also said Russia was preparing to step up air activity to support its ground forces in the south and east.

Despite denials from Moscow, British officials said Russia was continuing its attacks on civilians, and would likely conduct more strikes like the one in Kramatorsk.

McDonnell reported from Kyiv and King from Budapest, Hungary.