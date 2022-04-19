Advertisement
Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

Passengers walk through an airport terminal
Passengers walk through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday in Arlington, Va.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and TERESA CRAWFORD
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 

The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.

In a statement released a day after a Florida judge ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said officials believe the federal mask order was “a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health.” He said it was “an important authority the department will continue to work to preserve.”

Coley said the CDC will continue to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines that a mandate is necessary for public health, the Justice Department will file an appeal.

