Uber? United? Southwest? LAX? Who is lifting travel mask rules and who’s keeping them

One of the longest-running and most visible measures imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic came to a sudden end this week, when a judge in Florida struck down the federal requirement that travelers wear masks aboard public transportation.

Monday’s ruling effectively makes masks optional on trains, buses and airplanes. But some transit agencies and facilities are still urging residents to voluntarily mask up, pending further clarification from the federal government.

Here is where things stand:

What does this court ruling mean?

Monday’s decision means that the federal order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requiring mask use on public transit — including in airports and on planes, buses and trains — is not in effect at this time.

“Effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its security directives and emergency amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs,” the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said in a statement.

Advertisement

However, while no longer required, the CDC still recommends people wear masks when using public transportation.

What does this mean for LAX?

Los Angeles International Airport is following the TSA’s lead by no longer enforcing the mask requirement “in indoor public transportation settings,” said Heath Montgomery, an airport spokesman.

It will be up to each traveler to decide for themselves whether to wear a mask at the airport, Montgomery said, adding that officials encourage anyone who wants to wear a face covering to continue to do so.

“We encourage everybody to be a good fellow traveler to everybody else and respect the choices they make,” he said.

Hollywood Burbank Airport also said mask use is optional.

A number of major airlines — including American, United, Southwest, Delta and Alaska — quickly announced that masks would now be optional for customers and employees domestically and on certain international flights, depending on local requirements.

“We encourage individuals to make the best decision to support their personal well-being,” officials at Southwest wrote in a statement.

California Despite coronavirus uptick, there’s hope L.A. County can avoid another surge Despite a recent rise in coronavirus cases, Los Angeles County’s public health director said this week she remained hopeful the region could avoid another major spike by taking sensible precautions.

What about other transit options?

Uber said Tuesday that while mask use is still recommended, face coverings are no longer required when using its rideshare service.

Metrolink, a commuter rail service system for Southern California, said masks are no longer required aboard its trains or at its stations “effective immediately.”

However, spokesman Scott Johnson said the CDC “still recommends that people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust as needed, always with the safety of our riders in mind,” he said in an email.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, Alicia Trost, a spokeswoman for the Bay Area Rapid Transit commuter rail system, said Monday that “there will not be a mandate” once TSA issues a formal decision that a mask-wearing directive is no longer in effect.

Are some places waiting?

It was not immediately clear whether local transit officials would adopt stricter rules and require masks, but some agencies asked passengers to still wear face coverings while they await clarification from the federal government.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it is “continuing to ask riders to please wear masks on our system. We are aware of today’s ruling and waiting for further guidance from the federal government,” spokesman Dave Sotero said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation, which runs the DASH bus service in downtown L.A. and Commuter Express lines across the region, said it is continuing to ask riders to wear masks, pending further review.

San Francisco’s Muni system — which runs buses, light rail, streetcars and cable cars — said Monday that a mask order remains in effect until further guidance from the Federal Transit Administration is issued. “We’re waiting to hear more,” spokeswoman Erica Kato said.