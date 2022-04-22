Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest D.C.

Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in northwest Washington, D.C., and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an “active threat.”

Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street in Washington’s Van Ness neighborhood. The incident is just down the road from Howard University Law School.

Police in tactical gear were seen escorting people out of an apartment building. Officers pointed their rifles upward toward other buildings and windows as the people moved quickly down the street with their hands raised above their heads.

At least one person was seen being led away by police in handcuffs.

Authorities said the three shooting victims included two men and a girl. The Metropolitan Police Department is warning people who live in the Van Ness and Cleveland Park neighborhoods to shelter in place.

The nearby University of the District of Columbia went into lockdown, telling students and staff to shelter and stay in place. In a tweet, the college said there was an “active shooting incident near student housing” and that the suspect remained at large.

Video posted on Twitter captured the sound of bursts of rapid gunfire.

A slew of law enforcement officials and emergency crews were sent to the scene. The U.S. Secret Service said its officers were aiding police in the search and at the scene.