Photos: Emotions run high on both sides as leaked draft signals end of Roe vs. Wade

Two people are hunched on their knees in front of barricades outside the Supreme Court building.
Two women kneel in front of the Supreme Court building, still closed to visitors, in Washington after the leaked draft of a court opinion indicated justices are prepared to strike down Roe vs. Wade.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
President Biden expressed deep concern Tuesday about the draft Supreme Court opinion that leaked Monday night and appeared to reveal that a majority of five conservative justices intend to strike down Roe vs. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of federally protected abortion rights.

“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” Biden said in a statement.

Protesters hold coat hangers, and a woman has the words "Not Your Body" written on her torso.
A crowd gathers outside the Supreme Court on Monday night after news of the leak emerged.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters hold signs reading "If It's Not Your Body, It's Not Your Choice" and "Bans Off Our Bodies."
Protesters gather Monday night outside the Supreme Court.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters hold signs reading "Not Going Back" with a picture of a coat hanger, and "Abortions Are Healthcare."
Protesters gathered into the night Monday outside the Supreme Court.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
Protesters with megaphones hold signs reading "Protection at Conception."
Abortion-rights opponents demonstrate Tuesday morning outside the Supreme Court.
(Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)

