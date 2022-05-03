Photos: Emotions run high on both sides as leaked draft signals end of Roe vs. Wade

Share
President Biden expressed deep concern Tuesday about the draft Supreme Court opinion that leaked Monday night and appeared to reveal that a majority of five conservative justices intend to strike down Roe vs. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of federally protected abortion rights.
“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” Biden said in a statement.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.