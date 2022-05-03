Photos: Emotions run high on both sides as leaked draft signals end of Roe vs. Wade

President Biden expressed deep concern Tuesday about the draft Supreme Court opinion that leaked Monday night and appeared to reveal that a majority of five conservative justices intend to strike down Roe vs. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of federally protected abortion rights.

“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” Biden said in a statement.

A crowd gathers outside the Supreme Court on Monday night after news of the leak emerged. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters gather Monday night outside the Supreme Court. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Protesters gathered into the night Monday outside the Supreme Court. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Abortion-rights opponents demonstrate Tuesday morning outside the Supreme Court. (Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)

