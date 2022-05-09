Strong quake hits area between Taiwan and Japan, but officials say no tsunami danger

A strong earthquake shook seas between eastern Taiwan and southwestern Japan on Monday, but authorities said there was no danger of a tsunami. Light shaking was felt in Taipei, but no damage has been reported.

Japanese authorities said a magnitude 6.6 quake struck off the southern and westernmost island of Yonaguni, which is about 66 miles east of Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau put the magnitude at 6.1 and said the quake was 17 miles deep. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 6.3. Preliminary measurements can often differ immediately after a temblor and can be revised after further analysis.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami. The meteorological agency said the 3:23 p.m. quake struck 12 miles below the sea surface.

The agency said that there might be small swelling of the water but that there was no danger of a tsunami.