3 fatally shot in Milwaukee following night of violence

Emergency vehicles are on a city street at night with their lights flashing.
This photo taken from video provided by WISN 12 News shows police responding to the scene of a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday. Twenty people were injured in shootings in downtown Milwaukee near where thousands of people were watching the Bucks play the Celtics, authorities said.
(WISN 12 News / Associated Press)
Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — 

Milwaukee police on Sunday were investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died.

The shootings came one day after a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series. Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday. The Bucks canceled a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner said a 21-year-old man died after a shooting that happened near 11th and Rogers streets around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Fox6 News reported.

About 40 minutes later, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed in a shooting that police say might have been related to a robbery. The victim had a gun on him.

The third fatal shooting happened near 19th Street and Lincoln Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said a 28-year-old local man died.

World & Nation

Police hadn’t released the victims’ names or arrested anyone in the shootings as of early Sunday afternoon.

The 11 p.m. curfew requiring everyone age 20 or younger to be off the streets was in effect when the shootings happened. Police said Sunday that Saturday night was “peaceful and uneventful” in the downtown area and that no citations for curfew violations were issued.

Everyone wounded in Friday’s shootings, which happened within blocks of the arena, is expected to survive. At least 11 people have been arrested in connection with those shootings.

