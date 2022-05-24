Photos: 15 dead, including 14 children, in Texas school shooting

Fifteen people were killed, including more than a dozen children, in a shooting at a Texas elementary school, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” the Texas governor said, adding that the suspect, Salvador Ramos, 18, is also dead.

After an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a predominantly Latino town about 85 miles west of San Antonio, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post at 12:30 p.m. Pacific that hospital staff was caring for “several students” in the emergency room.

Uvalde Memorial received 17 injured children via ambulance or school bus, two of them dead on arrival, hospital Chief Executive Tom Nordwick said.

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School after a shooting Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

(Dario Lopez-Mills / Associated Press)

