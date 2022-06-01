Western nations pledge more advanced arms to Ukraine as Russia makes gains

Western nations are promising more and more advanced arms to Ukraine, in an effort to tip the balance in the country’s favor as it fends off a grinding Russian advance in the east.

Germany said Wednesday that it would supply Ukraine with modern antiaircraft missiles and radar systems, and the U.S. is to unveil a new weapons package for Kyiv later in the day that is expected to include high-tech, medium-range rocket systems.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers that the IRIS-T SLM missiles that it will send are “the most modern air-defense system that Germany has.”

“With this, we will enable Ukraine to defend an entire city from Russian air attacks,” he said. He said Germany would also supply Ukraine with radar systems to help locate enemy artillery.

Heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, following Russian attacks. (Francisco Seco / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military — thwarting its initial efforts to take the capital and forcing Moscow to shift its focus to completing its capture of the eastern industrial Donbas region.

But as the war drags on and Russia bombards towns in its inching advance, Ukraine has continued to plead for more weapons to defend itself. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has occasionally criticized the West for moving too slowly in shipping in arms, with Germany coming under particular fire that it isn’t doing enough.

The U.S. package will include helicopters, Javelin antitank weapon systems, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more, two senior administration officials said Tuesday. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the package before it is formally unveiled.

One official noted that the advanced rocket systems would give Ukrainian forces greater precision in targeting Russian assets inside Ukraine.

The announcements come as a regional governor in the Donbas said Russian forces now control 70% of Severodonetsk, a city that is key to Russia’s efforts to seize the parts of the region not already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

Gov. Serhiy Haidai of the Luhansk region said street fighting was ongoing in the city, where about 13,000 people remain even though 90% of residential buildings have been damaged. Tens of thousands have fled the city, once home to about 100,000 people.

He noted that the only other city in the Luhansk region that Russians have not yet captured, Lysychansk, is still “fully” under Ukrainian control.

Newsletter Breaking News Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

“If the Russians manage to take full control over Severodonetsk within two to three days, they will start installing artillery and mortars and will shell Lysychansk more intensively,” Haidai said.

Separately, in a Telegram post Wednesday, Haidai noted that some Ukrainian troops had pulled back from Severodonetsk.

“The evacuation [of civilians] has been halted. There is no possibility to bring in humanitarian aid,” Haidai wrote.

Zelensky said the country is losing between 60 and 100 soldiers a day in the fighting and that another 500 are wounded.

He told the U.S. TV channel Newsmax on Tuesday night that “the most difficult situation is in the east of Ukraine and southern Donetsk and Luhansk” — the two provinces that make up the Donbas region.

In southern Ukraine, a regional governor said Russian troops were retreating and blowing up bridges to obstruct a possible Ukrainian advance. Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, said in messages on Telegram on Wednesday that Russia was on the defensive.

“They are afraid of a counterattack by the Ukrainian army,” Kim wrote. He didn’t specify where the retreat was happening. The parts of the Mykolaiv region which have been held by Russian forces in recent days are close to the large Russia-held city of Kherson.

Zelensky said in his nightly address there had been “some success in the Kherson direction” for Ukraine.