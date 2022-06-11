Photos: Thousands gather in Washington and Los Angeles for March for Our Lives rallies

Thousands of demonstrators gathered Saturday at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and in downtown L.A., in a renewed push for gun control after recent mass shootings in
Buffalo, N.Y.; Uvalde, Texas; and elsewhere. Washington, D.C.
People comfort each other after a man charged the main stage at the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the Washington Monument.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Attendees embrace after the incident.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A member of the United States Park Police argues with a counter-protester.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators urge Congress to act on gun violence.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles
Protesters listen to speakers in downtown L.A.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Siena Villegas, 8, and mom Katie Villegas listen to speakers.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters march downtown.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)