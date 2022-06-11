World & Nation

Photos: Thousands gather in Washington and Los Angeles for March for Our Lives rallies

Chaos and panic at the rally in Washington DC.
Demonstrators in Washington, D.C., run after some heard the word “gun” when a man shouted and charged the main stage.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Kent Nishimura
Brian van der Brug
Share

Thousands of demonstrators gathered Saturday at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and in downtown L.A., in a renewed push for gun control after recent mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y.; Uvalde, Texas; and elsewhere.

Washington, D.C.

People comfort each other after a man charged the main stage.
People comfort each other after a man charged the main stage at the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the Washington Monument.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
People comfort each other at rally.
Attendees embrace after the incident.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Counter protester argue with police.
A member of the United States Park Police argues with a counter-protester.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Protesters gather on National Mall
Demonstrators urge Congress to act on gun violence.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles

Protesters listen to speakers in downtown L.A.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Mother and daughter listen to speakers
Siena Villegas, 8, and mom Katie Villegas listen to speakers.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters march during the March For Our Lives rally.
Protesters march downtown.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation
Kent Nishimura

Kent Nishimura is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times.

Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

More From the Los Angeles Times